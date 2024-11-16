 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb questionable to play Monday night

  
Published November 16, 2024 04:13 PM

The Cowboys’ long injury report added another name on Saturday.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a back injury and he’s now listed as questionable to play against the Texans on Monday night. Lamb was a limited participant in practice on Saturday.

Tackle Chuma Edoga (toe), right guard Zack Martin (shoulder), and linebacker Nick Vigil (foot) are also listed as questionable. Fullback Hunter Luepke (calf) is listed as doubtful and cornerbacks Jordan Lewis (neck) and DaRon Bland (foot) have been ruled out.

The 11 other players on the injury report, including quarterback Cooper Rush and defensive end Micah Parsons, did not receiver designations and are set to play against Houston.