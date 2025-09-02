CeeDee Lamb says he will watch Eagles’ banner raising for “motivation”

The Eagles will not be on the field for the Super Bowl LIX banner raising at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. Instead, they will be in the locker room, coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday.

A.J. Brown said the 2024 season is in the Eagles’ rearview mirror.

“I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody that’s been talking about it, but this building has been locked in,” Brown said, via Patrick McAvoy of SI.com. “We put that to bed long ago. We just ready to go. That’s over with. A lot of the players didn’t even experience that, so, that’s over.”

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, though, said he wants to watch it.

“I’m gonna watch it,” Lamb said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website.

Lamb explained that will serve as “motivation.”

“Shoutout to them for that, because I’ve still got brothers over there,” Lamb said. “It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing.”

Cowboys third-string quarterback Will Grier has a Super Bowl ring, having had a brief stint with the team last season.