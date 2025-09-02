 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harris_250902.jpg
Harris playing Week 1 is a ‘possibility’
nbc_pft_stafford_250909.jpg
Stafford’s back will be ‘an issue of management’
nbc_pft_hill_250902.jpg
Hill not named a captain amid Miami’s ‘toxic stew’

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb says he will watch Eagles’ banner raising for “motivation”

  
Published September 2, 2025 07:34 PM

The Eagles will not be on the field for the Super Bowl LIX banner raising at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. Instead, they will be in the locker room, coach Nick Sirianni said Tuesday.

A.J. Brown said the 2024 season is in the Eagles’ rearview mirror.

“I think from the outside, I think the city and everybody that’s been talking about it, but this building has been locked in,” Brown said, via Patrick McAvoy of SI.com. “We put that to bed long ago. We just ready to go. That’s over with. A lot of the players didn’t even experience that, so, that’s over.”

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, though, said he wants to watch it.

I’m gonna watch it,” Lamb said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team website.

Lamb explained that will serve as “motivation.”

“Shoutout to them for that, because I’ve still got brothers over there,” Lamb said. “It’s not really anything personal, but it’s something that I’m chasing.”

Cowboys third-string quarterback Will Grier has a Super Bowl ring, having had a brief stint with the team last season.