CeeDee Lamb says in video he continues to “grind” as he waits on “that phone call”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that he believes the team and CeeDee Lamb will “come together” on a new contract before the start of the season. They have 16 days before the season opener.

Lamb released a video Friday of himself working out.

“Still waiting on that phone call, but until then, we grind,” Lamb says on the video. “Control what I can control, and that’s to be the best version of me.”

The Cowboys have not seen Lamb since the 2023 season ended as he seeks a contract extension. He skipped the offseason program, including the mandatory minicamp, and was absent from the team’s entire training camp in Oxnard, California.

In 2019, the Cowboys didn’t sign holdout running back Ezekiel Elliott to a contract extension until Sept. 3, the week of the season opener. He played 37 of 68 snaps in the season opener against the Giants and had 14 touches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Lamb played last season for a base salary of $2.52 million and is scheduled to play this year on the $17.991 million fifth-year option. He had a career year last year with a league-leading 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in earning All-Pro honors for the first time.

The Cowboys open the season at Cleveland on Sept. 8.