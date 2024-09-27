 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb: Thursday night was good for us, one we needed

  
Published September 27, 2024 06:14 AM

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was in a much different place on Thursday nigh than he when the Cowboys were playing the Ravens last Sunday.

Lamb blew up on the sideline during the loss to Baltimore and wore all the frustrations of a second straight loss on his face when cameras found him on the sideline. Lamb apologized for not having a better handle on his emotions amid a rocky start to the season, but did not have to do that after playing the Giants Thursday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hooked up with Lamb several times early in the game and the wideout broke free for a 55-yard score in the second quarter. Lamb ended the night with seven catches for 98 yards in a 20-15 win that he and the Cowboys needed after a rough couple of weeks.

“Obviously, it’s more joy in here,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “I mean, you lose two in a row and you kind of start going through a phase where everybody is kind of uptight; and you’re ready to play again and kind of get it over with. It was good for us . . . was the one we needed. The division game, it put us in the right place.”

Thursday night stopped the bleeding for the Cowboys. The next challenge will be to stack several winning weeks together or the same frustrations and questions will come back to the surface in Dallas.