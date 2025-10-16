CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, KaVontae Turpin remain limited again Thursday

In Wednesday’s practice, the Cowboys had all 53 players on the field for the first time this season. It lasted one day.

Cowboys offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck) did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Cowboys had only two other changes to their report: Safety Juanyeh Thomas popped up on the report as a limited participant with a migraine, and linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) improved to a full participant.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) remained limited participants after returning to the practice field on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) again were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and defensive end James Houston (knee) fully participated a second day in a row.

Carson and Mingo are in the final week of their 21-day practice window, so the Cowboys will decide on whether to activate them back to the active roster later this week.