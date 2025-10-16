 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, KaVontae Turpin remain limited again Thursday

  
Published October 16, 2025 05:25 PM

In Wednesday’s practice, the Cowboys had all 53 players on the field for the first time this season. It lasted one day.

Cowboys offensive guard Trevor Keegan (neck) did not practice on Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Cowboys had only two other changes to their report: Safety Juanyeh Thomas popped up on the report as a limited participant with a migraine, and linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) improved to a full participant.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot) and right guard Tyler Booker (ankle) remained limited participants after returning to the practice field on Wednesday.

Offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), left guard Tyler Smith (knee) and safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) again were limited.

Cornerback Caelen Carson (knee), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee) and defensive end James Houston (knee) fully participated a second day in a row.

Carson and Mingo are in the final week of their 21-day practice window, so the Cowboys will decide on whether to activate them back to the active roster later this week.