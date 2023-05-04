 Skip navigation
CeeDee Lamb: Very excited about future with Cowboys

  
Published May 4, 2023 02:34 AM
May 2, 2023 08:47 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore the Cowboys’ hesitation between selecting Mazi Smith or Matthew Bergeron and discuss how it indicates Jerry Jones still is calling the shots in Dallas.

The Cowboys exercised their option on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s contract for the 2024 season and executive vice president Stephen Jones said recently that a long-term extension is on the team’s radar.

Both developments suit Lamb just fine. The wideout was asked about his future with the franchise on Wednesday night and he said he’s not thinking about playing football anywhere other than Dallas.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be ,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

Contract extensions are also on the table for quarterback Dak Prescott and cornerback Trevon Diggs, so the Cowboys will have plenty to keep them busy at the negotiating table in the coming months.