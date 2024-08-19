CFL reinstates former NFL QB Chad Kelly on a “last-chance” arrangement

CFL quarterback Chad Kelly, the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023, is back after a nine-game suspension.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has reinstated Kelly on what will be a “last-chance” arrangement.

The Argonauts went 5-4 without Kelly, who was suspended following an investigation that began after a former employee filed a harassment suit against Kelly and the team.

“This is an important step for Chad, who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience,” Argos G.M. Mike Clemons said Sunday, via the Associated Press. “There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture, and we are all committed with Chad’s return, to work on this together, as a team.”

“I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL,” Kelly said, in a statement issued by the team. “I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague and person.”

Kelly is required to continue to undergo mandatory counseling and evaluation. The terms of the ongoing process are confidential.

The last pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Kelly spent two years with the Broncos and two with the Colts before heading to Canada in 2022. He came off the bench to lead the Argos to a Grey Cup win in his first year. He became the full-time starter, and a star player, in his second year.