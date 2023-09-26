Chandler Jones claims he was hospitalized against his will

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones recently landed on the non-football illness list. Via ESPN.com, Jones claims he was recently hospitalized against his will.

Jones posted various messages regarding the alleged situation on social media, including items from a journal he kept while hospitalized.

The information posted by Jones includes a claim that he was taken by the Las Vegas Fire Department to a hospital, and that he was forced to take medications and injections.

Per ESPN.com, Jones wrote in his journal that he had called G.M. Dave Ziegler “6 to 7 times asking for help and I wondered if he had me put in here, but he never answered.” Jones said he is trying to figure out why the Raiders won’t allow him to be part of the team, and why the team won’t let him in the facility.

“I’m still confused on what I did wrong,” Jones wrote in his journal, per ESPN.com. “I’m stuck here. I’m very sane. I’m [too] strong of a person to be mentally broken.”

The Raiders have refused to comment on Jones’s situation.

Jones, 33, is in the second season of a three-year deal with the Raiders. He has yet to play in 2023.

