Chargers activate LB Junior Colson from injured reserve

  
Published December 7, 2024 08:47 PM

The Chargers activated linebacker Junior Colson from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

They also elevated running back Jaret Patterson and safety Kendall Williamson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game, and they downgraded linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) to out.

Colson has appeared in six games for the Chargers this season, totaling 13 tackles and a pass defensed on defense, while adding a special teams tackle. He missed four games with an ankle injury.

Patterson appeared in 20 games, including a start, with the Commanders after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He totaled 344 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 85 attempts, while hauling in 10 passes for 73 yards over two seasons (2021-22) in the nation’s capital.

He spent last season on the practice squad for the Chargers and Commanders.

Williamson joined the Chargers’ practice squad in October after spending time with the Bears and Bills. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.