nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Inside the Kerby Joseph deal

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:28 PM

In the days preceding the draft, the Lions gave safety Kerby Joseph his second contract. The deal reportedly has a new-money average of $21.5 million per year.

But there’s often a difference between the initial reports and the cold, hard truth about the cold, hard cash. In this case, there’s a slight difference. But still a difference.

Here are the full and accurate details, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. Signing bonus: $10.011 million.

2. 2025 offseason workout bonus: $35,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

3. 2025 base salary: $1.1 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

5. 2026 option bonus: $9.625 million, fully guaranteed.

6. 2026 offseason workout bonus: $150,000, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

7. 2026 base salary: $1.215 million, fully guaranteed.

8. 2026 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total, fully guaranteed but must be earned.

9. 2027 offseason workout bonus: $150,000

9. 2027 option bonus: $16.58 million, $13 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. Of that amount, $10 million becomes fully guaranteed by 2026. The remaining $3 million becomes fully guaranteed by 2027.

10. 2027 base salary: $1.26 milion.

11. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $510,000 total.

12. 2028 offseason workout roster bonus: $150,000.

13. 2028 base salary: $1.305 million.

14. 2028 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total.

15. 2029 offseason workout bonus: $150,000.

16. 2029 base salary: $1.435 million.

17. 2029 per-game active roster bonus: $510,000 total.

The deal also includes a $500,000 escalator in 2028, with $250,000 coming from an NFC championship win and 90-percent playing time in 2025 and another $250,000 coming from an NFC championship win and 90-percent playing time in 2026.

There’s also a $500,000 escalator in 2029, with $250,000 coming from an NFC championship win and 90-percent playing time in 2027 and another $250,000 coming from an NFC championship win and 90-percent playing time in 2028.

The actual new-money APY is $21.25 million. The total average of the five-year deal from signing is $17.942 million per year.

The full guarantee at signing is $22.496 million, with a practical guarantee of $32.496 million.