Chargers activate RB Gus Edwards from injured reserve

  
Published November 9, 2024 05:09 PM

The Chargers activated running back Gus Edwards from injured reserve, allowing him to return to the field Sunday against the Titans.

Edwards returned to practice this week and was a full participant Friday.

He injured his ankle in Week 4.

Playing behind J.K. Dobbins this season, Edwards has rushed for 113 yards on 38 carries this season.

The Chargers also announced they signed tight end Tucker Fisk to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the team elevated cornerback Eli Apple and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

The Chargers also signed tight end McCallan Castles to the practice squad.