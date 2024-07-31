Chargers activate rookie Junior Colson from active/NFI

Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson passed his physical Tuesday and began practicing with teammates.

The Chargers activated Colson from the non-football illness list.

Colson underwent surgery to remove his appendix before camp started, and he began camp recovering. He worked with trainers on the side the past two days, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.

Colson, who played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, was a third-round pick of the Chargers. He is expected to compete to be one of the team’s top inside linebackers this season.