 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sandersdraftedreax_250426.jpg
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
nbc_pft_sanders_250426.jpg
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

  
Published April 26, 2025 09:32 PM

The Chargers moved quickly to announce agreements with a large group undrafted rookies on Saturday night.

The team drafted nine players over the last three days and they agreed to contracts with 18 more players who went unselected over seven rounds.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is part of that group. Uiagalelei began his college time at Clemson in 2020 and was succeeded Trevor Lawrence as their starter, but got benched in 2022 and then moved on to Florida State and Oregon State.

The Chargers also agreed to terms with Illinois defensive lineman TeRah Edwards, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Josh Fuga, Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm, Western Kentucky linebacker Kylan Guidry, Texas State guard Nash Jones, Virginia Tech safety Jaylen Jones, Maryland center Josh Kaltenberger, Iowa State tight end Stevo Klotz, Bowling Green cornerback Jordan Oladokun, Iowa State cornerback Myles Purchase, Baylor linebacker Garmon Randolph, Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed, Rutgers cornerback Eric Rogers, South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders, Purdue offensive tackle Corey Stewart, Syracuse offensive tackle Savion Washington, and Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax.