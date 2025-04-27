Chargers agree to terms with 18 undrafted free agents

The Chargers moved quickly to announce agreements with a large group undrafted rookies on Saturday night.

The team drafted nine players over the last three days and they agreed to contracts with 18 more players who went unselected over seven rounds.

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is part of that group. Uiagalelei began his college time at Clemson in 2020 and was succeeded Trevor Lawrence as their starter, but got benched in 2022 and then moved on to Florida State and Oregon State.

The Chargers also agreed to terms with Illinois defensive lineman TeRah Edwards, Virginia Tech defensive lineman Josh Fuga, Kansas wide receiver Luke Grimm, Western Kentucky linebacker Kylan Guidry, Texas State guard Nash Jones, Virginia Tech safety Jaylen Jones, Maryland center Josh Kaltenberger, Iowa State tight end Stevo Klotz, Bowling Green cornerback Jordan Oladokun, Iowa State cornerback Myles Purchase, Baylor linebacker Garmon Randolph, Oregon cornerback Nikko Reed, Rutgers cornerback Eric Rogers, South Carolina running back Raheim Sanders, Purdue offensive tackle Corey Stewart, Syracuse offensive tackle Savion Washington, and Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax.