Chargers agree to two-year deal with CB Donte Jackson

Donte Jackson is headed west.

The veteran cornerback has agreed to a two-year deal with the Chargers, according to multiple reports.

The initial reports indicate Jackson’s deal is worth $13 million.

Jackson, 29, spent his first six seasons with the Panthers before he was traded to the Steelers last offseason. He started 15 games for Pittsburgh in 2024, recording eight passes defensed with a career-high five interceptions.

In 95 career games, Jackson has recorded 54 passes defensed with 19 interceptions.

Jackson was No. 93 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents for this offseason.