Ezekiel Elliott’s signing to the Chargers’ practice squad is official

  
Published January 7, 2025 02:03 PM

The Chargers made the signing of running back Ezekiel Elliott to the practice squad official. The team announced it released wide receiver Laviska Shenault from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Elliott joins a running backs room that features J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but Edwards hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in a Week 16 game against the Broncos. Dobbins, who has a career-high 1,058 yards from scrimmage, spent four weeks on injured reserve with a sprained left knee before returning in Week 17.

Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins are the other running backs on the roster, but Elliott is more experienced.

In nine seasons, Elliott has 9,130 rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns. He also has 368 receptions for 2,718 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The Cowboys waived Elliott last week, giving him a chance to join a playoff team as his career winds down. He has only 86 touches for 295 yards and three touchdowns this season.