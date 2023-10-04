Chargers claim Essang Bassey off waivers from Broncos

The Chargers claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers from the Broncos on Wednesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. He has not played a down this season.

Bassey made eight tackles in four games in Denver. He played only seven defensive snaps and six on special teams against the Bears on Sunday after playing a cumulative 136 defensive snaps as the nickel corner in the first three games.

He returns to Los Angeles, where he ended the 2021 season by appearing in one game for the Bolts and registering a solo tackle.

Bassey originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest, signing with Denver in 2020.

He has appeared in 32 career games with the Broncos and Chargers, making four starts and totaling 42 tackles, an interception, four tackles for loss, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery.