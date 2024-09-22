 Skip navigation
Chargers’ decision on Justin Herbert’s status will come after pre-game warmups

  
Published September 22, 2024 05:07 AM

The Chargers still don’t know who their starting quarterback will be today against the Steelers.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is preparing to play through his high-ankle sprain but won’t decide for sure until pre-game warmups, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Herbert suffered the injury in last week’s win over the Panthers and didn’t miss a play, but he was unable to fully participate in practice during the week.

Herbert’s backups are Easton Stick and Taylor Heinicke, and it’s possible that both of them could get playing time if Herbert can’t go.

The Steelers are 2.5-point favorites over the Chargers in the matchup of 2-0 AFC teams.