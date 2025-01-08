 Skip navigation
Chargers designate Eli Apple to return from IR

  
The Chargers are bringing some veteran help back for their secondary.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that the club has opened the 21-day practice window for cornerback Eli Apple.

Apple, 29, joined the Chargers in mid-October, initially signing with the club’s practice squad. He was promoted to the 53-man roster before the Week 12 game against the Ravens. But Apple suffered a hamstring injury in that contest and has been sidelined ever since.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Apple recorded two total tackles with one pass defensed in his four games with Los Angeles.

He was on the field for 15 special teams snaps and 47 defensive snaps.