Chargers dominate first half but lead Chiefs only 13-6 at halftime

  
Published September 5, 2025 09:38 PM

Little has gone right for the Chiefs thus far, but they are only down a touchdown at halftime.

The Chiefs lost wide receiver Xavier Worthy to a shoulder injury on the third play and were dominated in the first half. The Chargers lead 13-6, and it felt even more lopsided than the score might indicate.

The Chargers outgained the Chiefs 211 to 133.

The Chiefs’ first three drives went for a combined 12 plays and 28 yards before their fourth covered 16 plays and 49 yards. Still, Kansas City had to settle for a 35-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

The Chargers gifted them another Butker field goal on the final play of the half. Omarion Hampton committed a costly rookie error by running out of bounds with 49 seconds remaining with the Chiefs out of timeouts before Cameron Dicker’s 36-yard field goal. It was enough time for Patrick Mahomes to direct a five-play, 31-yard drive that ended with Butker’s 59-yard kick.

Mahomes went 12-of-21 for 98 yards with Tyquan Thornton catching two for 41. Isiah Pacheco has four carries for 21 yards.

The Chiefs are 0-for-7 on third down but have two fourth-down conversions.

Justin Herbert has completed 12 of 18 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard throw to Quentin Johnston. Tyler Conklin has two catches for 50 yards and Ladd McConkey four for 49.

Hampton has eight carries for 31 yards.

Th Chargers went only 1-for-3 in the red zone as Dicker also had a 39-yard field goal.

The Chargers will receive the second-half kickoff.