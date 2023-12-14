Chargers downgrade DL Nick Williams to questionable

The Chargers may be without one more of their players for Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

Los Angeles has downgraded defensive tackle Nick Williams to questionable with a shoulder injury.

Williams was listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday’s injury report before he was full on Wednesday.

In 13 games this season, Williams has been on the field for 41 percent of defensive snaps and 30 percent of special teams snaps. He’s recorded 27 total tackles with seven tackles for loss and a sack.

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (heel) and cornerback Deane Leonard (ankle/heel) were previously ruled out. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (knee), and tight end Donald Parham (shoulder) are all questionable.