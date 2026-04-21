Rams leave the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo’s return

The Rams know that they will have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback. They don’t yet know who they will have as their backup quarterback.

Stetson Bennett is the only other quarterback on the roster for now.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Stafford’s backup the past two seasons, is contemplating retirement.

Rams coach Sean McVay made clear Tuesday that the team hopes Garoppolo will return for another season.

“You leave the door open,” McVay said, via Vinny Bonsignore of the California Post. “You don’t want to press. We want to be able to give him his time, and he knows where we stand.”

Garoppolo, 34, was a second-round pick of the Patriots in 2014. After a trade to the 49ers in 2017, he became the team’s starter and stayed in San Francisco until 2022.

He was with the Raiders in 2023.

Now, Garoppolo is contemplating a 13th season.