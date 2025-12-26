Chargers elevate OL Foster Sarell, S Marcus Williams for Saturday’s game

The Chargers elevated offensive tackle Foster Sarell and safety Marcus Williams from the practice squad for Saturday’s game against the Texans.

Sarell has appeared in six games for the Chargers this season, starting at right guard in Week 9 against the Titans. He has made four starts in 41 regular-season game appearances with the team since 2022.

Sarell came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2021 before joining the Chargers later that year.

Williams, an eight-year veteran, has played the past two games for the Chargers. He has seven tackles in 73 defensive snaps and two on special teams.

He entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Saints in 2017 and has started 116 games and played in four others in his career, including the postseason.

Williams has totaled 468 tackles, five tackles for loss, 20 interceptions, 56 passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and a sack in his career.

The team also announced it signed tight end Tanner McLachlan to the practice squad. He previously spent time on the Chargers’ practice squad this season.

The Bengals made him a sixth-round pick in 2024, and he played two games as a rookie for Cincinnati.