Chargers fire defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jay Rodgers

The Chargers announced another change to their coaching staff on Friday afternoon.

Defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jay Rodgers has been fired. The announcement comes hours after the Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco.

Outside linebackers coach Giff Smith will serve as the team’s interim head coach.

Rodgers joined the Chargers with Staley in 2021 as the run game coordinator and outside linebackers coach. He moved to the defensive line in 2022. Rodgers worked for the Bears before heading to Los Angeles — he and Staley were on the Bears staff in 2017 and 2018 — and he has also been on the Broncos coaching staff.