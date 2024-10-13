Chargers hang on to defeat Broncos, 23-16

The Broncos were effectively sleepwalking on offense through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

While they made things interesting in the fourth quarter, it was too little too late. Los Angeles came away with a 23-16 victory to move to 3-2 on the season.

The Chargers dominated the first half of the contest, building a 20-0 lead at the break. That increased to 23-0 with Cameron Dicker’s 46-yard field goal with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix entered the fourth quarter 4-of-14 for just 27 yards with an interception. At that point, he was also leading the team with 33 rushing yards.

But Denver turned it on during the game’s final period. It took eight plays for the team to go 95 yards, ending with a 2-yard touchdown from Nix to Troy Franklin. Then after forcing a three-and-out, Denver got the ball back and went down the field in another eight plays, as Nix connected with Courtland Sutton in the back of the end zone for an impressive 15-yard touchdown reception.

Denver attempted a two-point conversion, but didn’t get it — keeping it a two-possession game at 23-13 with 5:22 left.

Though the Broncos got the ball back and Wil Lutz hit a 40-yard field goal with 59 seconds on the clock, Denver wasn’t able to recover an onside kick. So the Chargers were able to kneel it out.

Nix finished 19-of-33 for 216 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also led with 61 yards on six carries.

For the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert had a solid day, completing 21-of-34 passes for a season-high 237 yards with a touchdown. Running back Kimani Vidal caught a 38-yard touchdown pass on his first career touch to give Los Angeles a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. J.K. Dobbins added a 4-yard TD late in the second period.

He finished with 96 yards on 25 carries.

Notably, head coach Jim Harbaugh had to exit the sideline early in the first quarter. AJ Ross of CBS noted in the broadcast that Harbaugh relayed he had an arrhythmia issue, which is something he’s been dealing with on and off for a while. After he went to the blue medical tent on the sideline and was examined in the locker room, Harbaugh was back midway through the first quarter and coached the rest of the game.

Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered a concussion in the first quarter and was out for the rest of the contest.

Now at 3-2, the Chargers will play the Cardinals on the road next Monday night.

The 3-3 Broncos have a quick turnaround, as they’ll head to New Orleans for a Thursday night matchup against the Saints.