Chargers hire NaVorro Bowman as linebackers coach

Former 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman has landed a job a day before his former team tries for a Super Bowl win.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bowman has been hired as the linebackers coach of the Chargers. Word on Friday was that the two sides were working toward an agreement.

Bowman will be working for Jim Harbaugh, who was one of his coaches with the 49ers and who is in his first weeks as the Chargers head coach. Bowman played for the Niners for all four years that Harbaugh was their head coach and had nine tackles in their Super Bowl XLVII loss to the Ravens.

Bowman spent seven full seasons with the Niners overall and closed out his playing career with 10 games for the Raiders in 2017. He began his coaching career as a defensive analyst at Maryland last year.