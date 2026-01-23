 Skip navigation
Chargers interview Dennard Wilson for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2026 03:39 PM

With Jesse Minter departing the Chargers to become Ravens head coach, Los Angeles has started conducting interviews to find his replacement.

The Chargers announced Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has interviewed for the position on Friday.

Wilson, 43, spent the last two seasons with Tennessee as defensive coordinator. He does have ties to the Harbaughs, as he was Baltimore’s defensive backs coach in 2023.

Since entering the league as a defensive quality control coach with the Rams in 2012, Wilson has also worked for the Jets and Eagles coaching defensive backs.