 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers interview Fred Walker for quarterbacks coach

  
Published February 10, 2023 10:28 AM
nbc_pft_nflhonorsrecap_230210
February 10, 2023 01:37 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share their reactions to Thursday night's NFL Honors event where Patrick Mahomes took home his second-career NFL MVP award.

The Chargers hired Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator and they’re moving on to fill out the rest of the offensive staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team interviewed Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker for their quarterbacks coach job.

Walker joined the Raiders for the 2021 season. He previously spent one year as the quarterbacks coach at UMass and was an offensive assistant working with Daniel Jones and other Duke quarterbacks earlier in his career.

Walker was also a student assistant while at Mississippi State and worked with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott when they were both in school.

He’ll work with Justin Herbert if he gets the job with the Chargers and a productive partnership would help his chances of continuing to climb the NFL coaching ladder.