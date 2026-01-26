 Skip navigation
Kupp 'stepped up' for Seahawks in win over Rams
Florio: Steelers hiring McCarthy 'hard to sell'
Should NFL have neutral-site conference titles?

Chargers interview their OLB coach Dylan Roney for defensive coordinator

  
Published January 26, 2026 02:28 PM

The Chargers continued their search for a new defensive coordinator by meeting with one of their current coaches.

The team announced that they interviewed outside linebackers coach Dylan Roney on Monday. They have an opening at the coordinator spot because Jesse Minter left the team to become the head coach of the Ravens.

Roney joined Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan in 2021 as a graduate assistant and remained at the school through their national title win in 2023. He moved to the Chargers with Harbaugh and Minter as a defensive assistant and took on his current role in 2025.

The Chargers have also interviewed Aubrey Pleasant, Zach Orr, and Dennard Wilson for the job, but Wilson is out of the running after agreeing to run the defense for John Harbaugh with the Giants.