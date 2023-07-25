 Skip navigation
Chargers, Justin Herbert agree to five-year extension

  
Published July 25, 2023 07:05 PM

Justin Herbert has his contract, and the Chargers have their franchise quarterback locked up for years to come.

Herbert and the Chargers agreed today to a five-year contract extension that multiple reports put at a total value of $262.5 million, slightly more than Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson received this offseason.

Whatever they’re paying, it’s a good deal for the Chargers, who now have confidence that they’ll have an elite quarterback for many years to come.

The Chargers still have work to do to build a roster that can dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. But the biggest piece of work is done.