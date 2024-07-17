Chargers LB Junior Colson lands on non-football illness list

One Chargers rookie isn’t quite ready to start practicing at training camp yet.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the team has placed linebacker Junior Colson on the non-football illness list. The specific reason for the move is not know, but Colson will not be eligible to practice with the team until he’s activated from the list. That activation can come at any time.

Colson played for new Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan and was taken by the Chargers in the third round in April.

The Chargers will hold their first training camp practice next Wednesday, so Colson may be cleared to get on the field before missing any time.