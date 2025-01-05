Chargers lead Raiders 17-10 at halftime

The Chargers need to win to avoid a cross-country trip to Baltimore to face the Ravens in the cold in the wild-card round. Playing indoors at Houston as the fifth seed would be much more palatable.

The Raiders are giving the Chargers all they want today.

Los Angeles leads 17-10 at halftime.

The Raiders held a 10-9 lead with 44 seconds left in the first half when they got greedy. Aidan O’Connell was intercepted by Daiyan Henley on a pass intended for Alexander Mattison, and the linebacker’s 6-yard return set up the Chargers at the Las Vegas 30.

Four plays later, the Chargers had their first lead on a 6-yard pass from Justin Herbert to DJ Chark. Herbert converted the 2-point try with a pass to Ladd McConkey.

The Chargers punted on only one of six first-half possessions and outgained the Raiders 257 to 123 but went 1-for-3 in the red zone. Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 33, 32 and 49 and missed another of 51 yards.

Herbert is 18-of-25 for 225 yards and a touchdown, with Quentin Johnston catching nine for 117 and McConkey three for 71.

O’Connell is 9-of-14 for 97 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers has no catches on three targets.