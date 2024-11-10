 Skip navigation
Chargers lead Titans 13-7 at halftime

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:29 PM

The Chargers couldn’t get into the end zone on their first two trips inside the 20. But they did on their third to take a 13-7 lead over the Titans at halftime.

Going for it on fourth-and-1, Herbert lined up alone in the backfield and darted to the right, evading defenders for a 4-yard touchdown. It was the first rushing TD for Herbert this year.

He finished the first half 9-of-13 for 94 yards, adding 17 yards on the ground on four attempts.

Gus Edwards leads with 33 yards on six carries while J.K. Dobbins has 28 yards on eight carries.

The Chargers have 13 first downs and are 2-of-7 on third down.

With Will Levis back behind center, the Titans scored on a 41-yard touchdown to Calvin Ridley in the first quarter. But they’ve done little else on offense, entering halftime 0-of-3 on third down. The club also has nine first downs.

Levis is 7-of-10 for 7 yards with a touchdown. Ridley has 54 yards on three catches. Tyjae Spears leads with 45 yards on five carries.

The Titans looked like they’d gotten a defensive touchdown late in the second quarter with a Herbert fumble returned for a touchdown. But replay showed Herbert’s arm was going forward, making the play an incomplete pass instead.

Tennessee will receive the second-half kickoff.