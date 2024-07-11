Chargers officially opened their new training facility today

The Chargers officially opened their new training facility and corporate headquarters on Thursday, the team announced. The Bolt, as its known, is located in El Segundo within four miles of LAX and SoFi Stadium.

“I haven’t been this excited in a long time,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “I see it in the community; I see it within the organization – from our staff to our players to our coaches. It’s electrifying. Jim Harbaugh being here has brought a new sense of awareness about our team — how important it is to us and to the community. And now you have this new facility that everyone’s been talking about for more than two years now. Our fans are excited. You see it everywhere you go. I hear how they can’t wait to come to camp. Can’t wait to see ‘The Bolt.’ This took a lot of time and a lot of hard work, and I just feel fortunate that our staff, players and fans will be able to enjoy this for years to come.”

The 150,000-square-foot facility features a three-level layout and sits on 14 acres, which includes three full natural grass practice fields. The ground floor includes an expansive locker room, equipment room, training and medical space, weight room, hydrotherapy room, recovery room, sauna, steam room, barber’s area, multiple player lounges and direct access to practice fields, a lap/rehab pool and an outdoor lounge featuring a grill, firepit and full sun outdoor televisions.

The second floor is home to an oversized team dining room and kitchen — helmed by Wolfgang Puck Catering — complete with a tile mosaic Chargers helmet-inspired pizza oven, carvery, smoothie and coffee bars, pasta station, grill station, stand-alone island salad bar and rotating daily global fare station. It’s also home to offices for both coaching and football operations staffs.

The floor includes all positional meetings room, including a turf outdoor walk-thru space on the second level balcony, as well as a two-story team meeting room.

The top floor features a soon-to-be-completed private, members-only club with wrap-around outdoor view balcony, lounge, dining area and private dining room. The third level also serves as the hub for all executive and business staff offices, conference rooms and content creation hubs.

The Chargers Walk of Fame adorns the entrance to The Bolt. Each member of the Chargers Hall of Fame has his own terrazzo tile and brass inlay.

“It’s small way to say ‘thank you’ to the greats that played for our team over the last 60-plus years,” Spanos said. “It’s the first thing you see when you come into this building which really, to me, says that this is the foundation of our team.”

The Bolt will open its doors to the public on July 13-14. During the exclusive two-day event, fans will have the opportunity to tour various areas on the first level of the building, including the main lobby atrium, press conference space, Chargers locker room, the turf pad running the length of practice field No. 1 and also view the weight room through the three retractable doors that create an indoor/outdoor training space for the team. Reservations for the seven hourly tour windows each day maxed out within the first 30 minutes of being posted to the Chargers site.

“Our fans are part of the Chargers family,” Spanos said. “This is theirs as much as it is ours, and I want them to feel that when they come here.”

The Chargers will kick off their inaugural training camp at The Bolt beginning July 24. Fans need to pre-register for free tickets.

In all, the team will host 12 public practices during the first three weeks of training camp.

With limited capacity, registration to attend practice will take place in waves through chargers.com/camp.