Chargers open 21-day practice window for S Alohi Gilman

  
Published January 1, 2025 03:45 PM

The Chargers are opening the 21-day practice window for safety Alohi Gilman on Wednesday, coach Jim Harbaugh announced.

“He’s communicated that he’s ready to roll,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com.

Gilman went on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in a Week 12 loss to the Ravens.

With defensive backs Marcus Maye (ankle) and Elijah Molden (fibula) out, the Chargers welcome Gilman’s return.

He has 47 tackles, four passes defended and an interception in 10 games.

Harbaugh said wide receiver Joshua Palmer (heel) will not practice Wednesday.