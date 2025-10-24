Chargers’ Oronde Gadsden II leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards per game

When the Chargers drafted tight end Oronde Gadsden II in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, they didn’t know how good a player they had. They didn’t even know after seeing him through the offseason, training camp and the preseason, and they made him inactive for the first two weeks of the regular season. But when they finally started playing Gadsden in Week Three, they found out just how good a player they had.

What they have is the NFL’s most productive tight end.

After his 77-yard game on Thursday night against the Vikings, Gadsden now has 385 receiving yards in six games this season. His average of 64.2 receiving yards per game leads all NFL tight ends.

Gadsden is the son of former Dolphins receiver Oronde Gadsden, and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh says you can tell from Gadsden’s competitiveness that his father taught him to strive to be great.

“Even after he had a couple good games early, he kept saying ‘I have to keep going, Coach. I have to keep pushing,’” Harbaugh said about Gadsden. “That’s been well coached into him and well parented into Oronde and it bodes well for the Chargers.”

The Chargers now know they got something special when they drafted Gadsden.