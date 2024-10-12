 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers place RB Gus Edwards, CB Asante Samuel on injured reserve

  
Published October 12, 2024 05:04 PM

The Chargers placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Asante Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. They will miss at least the next four games.

Samuel injured his shoulder in practice before the season opener and was questionable but played. He remained on the report with the injury in Week 2, with full practices, and then was off the practice report until this week.

Samuel didn’t practice Wednesday or Friday but had a full practice Thursday.

“We’ve gone over this many times, right? I’m not qualified to go into the medical details of it,” Harbaugh said when asked about Samuel’s injury Friday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

The Chargers also will play against the Broncos without starting nickel cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula).

Rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still will see more playing time. Deane Leonard, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, and Kristian Fulton, who is questionable with a knee injury, will start if they play.

Edwards missed all week with an ankle injury.

Hassan Haskins will backup J.K. Dobbins, with Kimani Vidal expected to be active for the first time this season as the third back.

The Chargers activated linebacker Nick Niemann from injured reserve, signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-player roster and elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad.