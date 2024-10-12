Chargers place RB Gus Edwards, CB Asante Samuel on injured reserve

The Chargers placed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Asante Samuel on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. They will miss at least the next four games.

Samuel injured his shoulder in practice before the season opener and was questionable but played. He remained on the report with the injury in Week 2, with full practices, and then was off the practice report until this week.

Samuel didn’t practice Wednesday or Friday but had a full practice Thursday.

“We’ve gone over this many times, right? I’m not qualified to go into the medical details of it,” Harbaugh said when asked about Samuel’s injury Friday, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

The Chargers also will play against the Broncos without starting nickel cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula).

Rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still will see more playing time. Deane Leonard, who is questionable with a hamstring injury, and Kristian Fulton, who is questionable with a knee injury, will start if they play.

Edwards missed all week with an ankle injury.

Hassan Haskins will backup J.K. Dobbins, with Kimani Vidal expected to be active for the first time this season as the third back.

The Chargers activated linebacker Nick Niemann from injured reserve, signed safety Tony Jefferson to the 53-player roster and elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad.