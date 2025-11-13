Chargers, Rams could end up hosting conference championship games in the same stadium

The two tenants of SoFi Stadium are having good seasons. And that could lead to a big problem for the NFL, in time.

In theory, the 7-2 Rams and 7-3 Chargers could be hosting conference championship games. In the same stadium. On the same day.

The games wouldn’t be played on the same day, however. Seventeen years ago, when both the Giants and Jets were good in November (yes, it’s been that long since both New York teams were having good seasons in November), Commissioner Roger Goodell said one game would be played at the now-demolished Giant Stadium on Sunday and the other game would be played on Monday.

That’s how the league would likely handle it if ever happens for two teams that share a stadium. The Jets and Giants still do, as do the Chargers and Rams.

Sunday night for one game, Monday night for the other. The winner of the Monday night game would have one fewer day to get ready for the Super Bowl. With a dead week in between, that team would still have 13 days.

If that ever happens (each year, there’s a 7.8-percent probability of it, based on the mathematical — but unrealistic — fact that every team has an equal chance hosting a conference championship game), here’s what would happen next. The ratings for the pair of prime-time games would be larger than the ratings for the current Sunday doubleheader.

And the owners would see that increase in audience and decide to start doing it every year.

The Giants and Jets started sharing a stadium in 1984. The Rams and Chargers began sharing a stadium in 2020. To date, 2008 presented the best chance of it happening, this late in the season.

As of Week 12, the Giants were 10-1 and the Jets were 8-3. The Giants, who lost four of five to end the regular season but still secured the No. 1 seed, lost in the divisional round at home to the Eagles. The Jets, whose quarterback (Brett Favre) had an undisclosed partial biceps tendon tear, lost four of five down the stretch and missed the playoffs.

This weekend, the Rams could beat the Seahawks and move to 8-2. If the 7-2 Eagles lose to the 6-3 Lions on Sunday night, the Rams would have a one-game lead for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. And if the Chargers beat the Jaguars and the 5-4 Chiefs beat the 8-2 Broncos, L.A. would move into a tie with Denver for first place in the AFC West. (The Patriots and Colts are each 8-2.)

There’s still a lot of football to be played after this weekend. Still, the planets are generally in position to have a real chance to finally align.

With two shared stadiums, it’s inevitable that there will be a conference championship conflict. Which makes a Sunday night/Monday night arrangement for one year inevitable.

Which makes a Sunday night/Monday night arrangement for every year inevitable, too.