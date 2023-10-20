Chargers S Jaylinn Hawkins has no designation after being carted with dehydration

Chargers safety Jaylinn Hawkins was carted off from Thursday’s practice, his first day with the team after they claimed him off waivers. He is just fine and could play Sunday after another limited practice Friday.

Hawkins had some dehydration and needed an IV, coach Brandon Staley said.

“He had a long flight,” Staley said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.

The Chargers ruled out safety Alohi Gilman (heel), defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring), defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) and receiver Jalen Guyton (knee).

Safety Derwin James (ankle) was added to the injury report Thursday and did not practice Friday. He is listed as questionable.

Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (groin) also is questionable.