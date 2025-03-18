Chargers sign C Andre James

The Chargers signed free agent center Andre James, the team announced Tuesday.

The Raiders released James last week.

James signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Raiders before free agency started last year. The team cut him in a cost-cutting move.

James joined the Raiders in 2019 in the team’s final season in Oakland. In six seasons, he played 89 games with 60 starts. James has seven career penalties, including only three holding infractions.

He returns to Los Angeles, where he played his college ball at UCLA.