Chargers sign C Sam Mustipher to active roster

  
Published October 30, 2024 04:07 PM

Center Sam Mustipher has made a couple of appearances for the Chargers as a practice squad elevation, but he’s set for a longer stay on the active roster.

Mustipher was signed to the active roster off of the team’s practice squad on Wednesday. They also signed cornerback Kendall Williamson to the practice squad.

Mustipher started and played every snap of the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs. He played five special teams snaps in Week Seven.

Mustipher played nine games in Baltimore last season, so he’s well versed in football life with the Harbaugh family. He played 43 games for the Bears before the first three weeks of the year.