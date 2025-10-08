Chargers sign RB Kimani Vidal to the active roster

The Chargers placed running back Omarion Hampton on injured reserve with an ankle injury, the team announced on Wednesday.

The rookie will miss at least the next four games before returning.

In five games, Hampton rushed for 314 yards with two touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 136 yards.

The Chargers signed running back Kimani Vidal from the practice squad to the active roster in a corresponding move. He joins Hassan Haskins as the only running backs on the 53-player roster. The club signed running back Nyheim Hines to the practice squad on Wednesday, and he joins Amar Johnson at the position on the practice squad.

Vidal, a sixth-round pick of the Chargers in 2024, saw action in 10 games as a rookie, and he was a standard elevation for the Chargers in Weeks 4 and 5 this season.

In Sunday’s loss to the Commanders, Vidal had a 1-yard catch, four carries for 18 yards and a 25-yard kickoff return.

Hines, a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2018, spent training camp with the Chargers.

He has appeared in 81 regular-season games, making 17 starts at running back. Hines has posted 1,202 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 306 carries, while adding 240 receptions for 1,778 yards and eight receiving scores on offense. On special teams, he has notched 89 punt returns for 1,015 yards (11.4 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns, while adding 32 kickoff returns for 817 yards (25.5 avg.) and two scores.