Chargers sign six 2023 draft picks

  
Published May 12, 2023 09:32 AM

The Chargers have gotten nearly all of their 2023 draft class under contract.

After it was reported first-round pick Quentin Johnston had agreed to terms on Thursday night, Los Angeles announced that the club has signed six draft picks.

Johnston leads that group, which also includes linebacker Daiyan Henley, wide receiver Derius Davis, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive lineman Scott Matlock, and quarterback Max Duggan.

Henley was a third-round pick at No. 85 out of Washington State, Davis a fourth-round pick at No. 125 out of TCU, McFadden a fifth-round pick at No. 156 out of Clemson, Matlock a sixth-round pick at No. 200 out of Boise State, and Duggan a seventh-round pick at No. 239 out of TCU.

Johnston, Davis, and Duggan all reached the CFP National Championship Game together in their last year as Horned Frogs.

The Chargers have one remaining draft pick to sign, USC outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu — who was selected with the No. 54 overall pick in the second round.