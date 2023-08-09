Chargers sign T Matt Kaskey

The Chargers made a couple of changes to their offensive line on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of tackle Matt Kaskey. Offensive lineman Nic Melsop was waived with an injury designation to create room for Kaskey on the 90-man roster.

Kaskey was undrafted out of Dartmouth in 2019 and signed with the Rams. He moved on to the Panthers practice squad in September of that year and made his only regular season appearance the next year. Kaskey played for Birmingham in the USFL this season.

Rashawn Slater and Trey Pipkins top the depth chart at tackle for the Chargers. Kaskey will vie for a reserve role over the rest of the preseason.