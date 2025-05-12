 Skip navigation
Chargers sign WR Dalevon Campbell, cut OL Bucky Williams

  
Published May 12, 2025 06:10 PM

The Chargers signed wide receiver Dalevon Campbell, the team announced Monday.

In a corresponding move, they waived center/guard Bucky Williams.

Campbell led South Carolina with a 26.0-yard receiving average last season. He previously played two seasons at Nevada, where he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West honors in 2023. Campbell also spent three seasons at Illinois, where he redshirted in 2019.

In 60 career games, he made 21 starts and totaled 88 catches for 1,471 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams played at FCS Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, for four seasons before transferring to Appalachian State. He made 50 total college starts before signing with the Chargers after the 2024 draft.

He spent last season on injured reserve.