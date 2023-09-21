Chargers stress not panicking, staying together after 0-2

The Chargers have developed a reputation over the years as a team that finds a way to make just enough mistakes to lose games that they are in position to win and the first two weeks of this season have done nothing to change that.

Late game mistakes and defensive breakdowns have been hallmarks of Brandon Staley’s head coaching tenure and there have been plenty of both in losses to the Dolphins and Titans to kick off the year. The repeated pratfalls are the sort of thing that can lead to finger-pointing, excuse-making and other developments that can sink a season, but safety Derwin James said on Wednesday that those things are not happening.

“Definitely been frustrating,” James said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “We haven’t gotten the results that we wanted, but we will keep working hard. We’re not panicking. We’re not quitting, you know, turning our back on each other.”

Quarterback Justin Herbert sent a similar message that the only way forward for the Chargers is to stick together.

“Panicking is never gonna fix anything,” Herbert said. “And so, you know, it’s up to us to be able to fix that as an offense and score more points. And you know, we believe in the defense, and sometimes we’re gonna score a bunch of points. Sometimes, we’re not, but it’s up to us as a team to play together.”

The Chargers play the 0-2 Vikings this weekend and a loss could send the team on the path to major changes. According to Elias Sports Bureau, five third-year coaches — Staley is in Year Three — have started 0-3 since 2010 and only two of them have remained on the job through the end of their third seasons.