Chargers to bring back Shane Day as QBs coach

Quarterback Justin Herbert will have a familiar face leading his position room in 2024.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Chargers are hiring Shane Day as quarterbacks coach.

Day, 49, was previously Los Angeles’ QBs coach and passing game coordinator under former head coach Brandon Staley from 2021-2022. Now he’ll serve in the role under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

He spent the 2023 season with the Texans as a senior offensive assistant.

Day has also previously served as a QBs coach for the 49ers and Bears, while working as an offensive assistant for Miami and Washington.

The Chargers have hired Greg Roman to be the team’s offensive coordinator under Harbaugh.