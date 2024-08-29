Chargers to release Tony Jefferson

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson came out of retirement to join the Chargers this offseason and he wound up making it through Tuesday’s cuts to land on the 53-man roster, but his new team is set to do a little roster shuffling.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are going to release Jefferson on Thursday. His run with the team is expected to continue on the practice squad, however.

Jefferson spent a decade in the league with the Cardinals, Ravens, 49ers, and Giants before retiring in 2023. He worked in Baltimore’s scouting department before deciding to return to the field this year.

Vested veterans on rosters in Week One have their entire salaries for the season guaranteed, which may be the reason why the Chargers are shuffling the deck with Jefferson before they host the Raiders a week from Sunday.