Chargers to stay in Charlotte after facing Panthers and then travel to Pittsburgh in Week 3

The Chargers won’t be coming back to Los Angeles after facing the Panthers this Sunday.

Week Three has them heading to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers and head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Wednesday that the team will stay in Charlotte to prepare for that game.

“I think it’s a great time to do it,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not the most ideal thing. Everybody would rather be sleeping in their own bed, in their own house. The 1:00 Eastern Time kickoff really necessitates — that’s 10 o’clock our body time — getting acclimated to that. Plus you take out the 20 or so hours of travel time. Other benefits, let’s just focus on our football.”

Harbaugh said he thinks the trip will be a good one because “it’s a team that enjoys each other’s company” and they’ll be spending plenty of it together between their next two games.