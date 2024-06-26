Chargers will host 12 open training camp practices at new facility

The Chargers have announced their training camp schedule, which will be at a new location for 2024.

Los Angeles will host 12 open training camp practices at its new training facility in El Segundo, Calif. — The Bolt. The Chargers had previously held training camp further South in Costa Mesa.

The first camp practice will be held on Wednesday, July 24. The Chargers will hold four practices a week through Thursday, Aug. 8.

All sessions are free to attend but fans will need to register for tickets through the Chargers’ website, as attendance is limited to 1,500 fans per practice. Los Angeles will have three waves of registration — one for each week — that begin on July 15, July 22, and July 29.

The Chargers will host a joint practice with the Rams on Sunday, Aug. 4 that is open exclusively to season ticket members.