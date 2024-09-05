 Skip navigation
Chargers won’t “overthink” Gus Edwards/J.K. Dobbins usage, will go with hot hand

  
Published September 5, 2024 06:14 PM

Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman is in his first year in Los Angeles, but he has experience balancing backfield work between Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins.

Both players were with the Ravens when Roman was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore and both signed with the Chargers as free agents after Roman was hired by head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team lists them both in the No. 1 slot on the depth chart and Roman said that was an accurate portrayal of how he plans to approach using them this season.

“We don’t overthink that,” Roman said at a press conference. “They’re both going to play and whoever’s got the hot hand, as I tell them, has got the hot hand. So, we’re going to go with the hot hand. And they know that and they get that. Really nothing scientific.”

Roman was asked in followups if he viewed either back as better suited to short yardage or passing situations and he stuck to the same line. He said he would not “pigeonhole” either player, so the breakdown of playing time looks like it will be on a sliding scale this fall.